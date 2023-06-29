Home States Kerala

Insurance scheme for MSMEs in works in Kerala: Minister Rajeeve

The event was attended by Transport Minister Antony Raju, Chief Secretary V P Joy, Industries Principal Secretary A P M Mohammed Hanish, and Industries Director S Harikishore. 

Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Government on Wednesday announced the introduction of an insurance scheme for MSMEs.P Rajeeve, the minister of industries, said that the government would bear 50% of the premium, up to a certain limit. The announcement was made during the inauguration of the International MSME Day celebrations.

Minister Rajeeve also mentioned that the government would provide Rs 1 lakh to 1,000 MSME ventures that have been in operation for more than three years to support their business growth.“The insurance scheme and other projects in the offing will substantially help the MSME sector, especially the budding enterprises,” he said.

As part of the One Local Body One Product (OLOP) project, which was launched during the ‘Entrepreneurship Year,’ the Department of Industries and Commerce will provide Rs 50,000 to Local Self Government Institutions (LSGIs) to cover the expenses of preparing detailed project reports.

Additionally, the government plans to establish annual awards for the best MSME unit and panchayat. They also aim to develop software to identify and address issues faced by MSMEs. Furthermore, Campus Industrial Parks will be set up in selected engineering colleges. 

Minister Rajeeve highlighted that 139,840 new MSMEs were established in Kerala last year, with an additional 4,184 new enterprises started this year.

