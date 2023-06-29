Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court quashes rape charges against married man, says it’s consensual

The court concluded that the case against the petitioner should be quashed and continuing with the prosecution would amount to an abuse of the court’s process.

Published: 29th June 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Kerala High Court

Representational image of Kerala High Court

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court has dismissed a case against a married man who was accused of raping a married woman. The court determined that the woman, who was fully aware that the accused was also married, had engaged in a consensual sexual relationship with him on multiple occasions, including staying together in a hotel room. Therefore, the court concluded that the accused cannot be considered guilty of committing rape under Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code. 

The decision was based on a petition filed by the accused, who sought to have the case dismissed on the grounds that the parties involved had resolved their disputes and did not wish to proceed with the prosecution. The petitioner argued that the alleged incidents of sexual relations were consensual, and therefore, they did not fulfil the necessary elements of the offence. 

According to the victim, she was in love with the petitioner, who worked on a ship. The petitioner is also married and has a child. The court  emphasized that there is a clear distinction between “rape” and “consensual sex.”

In some cases, a woman may agree to engage in sexual intercourse out of love and passion for the accused, rather than solely due to misrepresentation or unforeseen circumstances preventing marriage, despite the accused’s intentions.

The court concluded that the case against the petitioner should be quashed and continuing with the prosecution would amount to an abuse of the court’s process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape charges Kerala High Court
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp