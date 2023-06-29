Home States Kerala

Kerala’s first-ever psychological magazine ‘Psycho’ to hit shelves again in August

Venu started a film society called Aswani, which, too, has been well over 50 years since its establishment.

Published: 29th June 2023 07:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 07:22 AM   |  A+A-

Textbook, book

Image used for illustrative purposes only. (File Photo)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala’s first-ever psychological magazine ‘Psycho’ will hit the shelves again in August. This half-a-century-old Malayalam magazine is helmed by Chelavur Venu, a many of many talents. It exclusively handled articles on psychological issues, matters relating to love, raising children, learning disorders and more.

Despite the age-related problems, 79-year-old Venu decided to restart the magazine’s publication as it still enjoys a dedicated fanbase. “I still receive letters from old readers. Eventually, it prompted me to restart the magazine,” Venu told TNIE. Of late, several articles published in the old issues of Psycho were released in book formats. This helped sustain interest among the magazine’s readers.

   Chelavur Venu

The first Psycho issue was published in 1969 and donned a picture shot by the ace photographer Punalur Rajan on its cover page. It was the second magazine to dwell on psychological topics. American magazine Psychology Today, published in 1967, was the first.

“I don’t know why I started Psycho magazine. No writers at the time handled topics like human behaviour and psychology. I used it as an avenue to discover new writers. Once, noted writer Paul Zacharia’s article was published as the cover story. The former head of the psychology department at Kerala University, Dr George Mathew, also helped by contributing articles,” Venu said.

Though each issue was published with borrowed money, Psycho magazine was an instant hit. Its publication was disrupted when Venu’s attention diverted to his other interests, especially parallel films, termed so for its departure from norms that were consistent with mainstream cinema.

Venu started a film society called Aswani, which, too, has been well over 50 years since its establishment. He is also the only person still at the helm of the Federation of Film Societies of India. However, Venu has decided to step down from the role of its office bearer in July.

Psycho’s office was frequented by journalists and parallel filmmakers back then. Soon, he started ‘Search Light’, a political weekly, and ‘Roopakala’, a women’s magazine. Eventually, Pyscho’s printing ceased for good as financial difficulties took their toll. Though Venu’s friends were able to revive the magazine, it was only for a brief period. During this time, the registration for the title Psycho was also lost. The magazine was last seen in book stalls and stores in 2015.

“With so many years that passed, the readers, too, have changed. We need to adopt our content style accordingly. There’s also the challenge of discovering new writers,” Venu said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala’s first-ever psychological magazine pSYCHO Malayalam magazine Chelavur Venu
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp