‘No need for concern over Higher Secondary Plus One seat’: Kerala Minister V Sivankutty

Published: 29th June 2023 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2023 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Allaying the concerns of students and parents, especially in Malappuram district, over the shortage of Higher Secondary Plus One seat,  Minister for General Education, V Sivankutty, said a final picture of seat availability would emerge only after the third phase of allotment is completed.

In the case of  Malappuram, a taluk and panchayat level assessment of seats will be carried out after the third phase of allotment and additional seats will be sanctioned temporarily if required, he added. 

The Minister said that 2.22 lakh students have secured admission across the state in the first and second phase allotments. In the third allotment, 84,794 seats would be made available besides 2,841 sports quota seats. Once all three phases of allotment are completed, an estimated 3.11 lakh students would get admission.

Sivankutty said that in addition to the merit seats, there were 23,914 seats in the community quota and another 37,995 seats in the management quota.

Also, 54,585 seats were available in unaided schools. Taking all these seats into account, a total of 4.27 lakh Plus One seats would be available. He reminded me that only 4.17 lakh students have passed the SSLC exam this year. “Even if all students who are eligible for higher studies seek admission to higher secondary courses, there would still be surplus seats. The number of surplus seats would be even higher if 1.04 lakh seats in VHSE, polytechnics, and ITIs are taken into account,” the minister said.

Sivankutty pointed out that in Malappuram district alone, 67,786 seats were available in higher secondary. If the seats of VHSE,  polytechnics, and ITIs are taken into account, the figure would touch 76,970. Even though there are 81,022 applicants in Malappuram district, 7,008 applications are from other districts. “After the second phase, 4,886 students in Malappuram were found to have not turned up for admission. These seats will be considered for allotment in the third phase. After the third phase of allotment, a large section of the applicants would get admission,” Sivankutty said.
 

