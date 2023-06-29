Home States Kerala

Patents rain on novel inventions by four women researchers in Kerala

Pamba’s camera-mounted mini drone will allow access to hard-to-reach and perilous regions during rescue missions where human involvement is extremely limited or practically infeasible. 

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A mini drone mounted with high-resolution camera with facial recognition and night vision that can be used by rescuers or security agencies to reach inaccessible areas, a bandage with anti-microbial properties that can heal wounds faster and a machine that de-seeds gooseberries without compromising on its nutritional value.

These were some of the inventions by four women researchers and faculty members of LBS Institute of Technology for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, that got patents recently. 

Lizy Abraham, assistant professor (Electronics Engineering), Raja Varma Pamba, assistant professor (Computer Science engineering), Resmi R, assistant professor (Electronics engineering) and Neethi Narayanan, assistant professor (IT) were the inventors who bagged patents from the Indian Patent Office. While Pamba got two patents, the other three got one patent each. LBS director M Abdul Rahiman said the patents were awarded during the 2021-23 period. 

“The system enhances the precision and efficiency of search and rescue teams by providing heightened accuracy and clarity,” Pamba said.  Her method which uses blockchain and machine learning to ensure effective medical supply management also won a patent.  The approach effectively safeguards the pharmaceutical industry against infiltration by substandard counterfeit medications in the open market. 

The system introduces heightened transparency into manufacturing of pharma products, explicitly indicating their origin, and timeline of production and distribution to suppliers.  

Nanotech-based bandage also among patents holders

Resmi developed a nanotechnology-based anti-microbial bandage dispensing device that facilitates efficient and rapid dissemination of germicides to arrest the exponential growth of microorganisms on a wound. “Special bandages covered with protective coating release the microbicide in a controlled manner to disinfect the skin,” she explained.

Neethi Narayanan received patent for an automatic processing machine that de-seeds gooseberry without losing either the pulp or the seed. 

“The entire process, including washing of raw berries, is done by the machine. The procedure includes cutting the fruit, de-seeding, blanching and dehydrating it for future use,” Neethi said.

Lizy got the patent for artificial intelligence-based robotic system that helps in determining the quality of hydraulic crimping tools in the manufacturing industry. Crimp tools are a varied collection of devices used to join materials or components by pressing them together and creating a seal or crimp. 

“The robotic system is configured to determine the quality of hydraulic crimping tools automatically through AI-based programming,” she said.

Latest on the block

  • Mini drone with high-resolution camera having facial recognition, night vision: Raja Varma Pamba
  • Effective medical supply mgmt using blockchain, machine learning: Raja Varma Pamba
  • The nanotech-based bandage that can heal wounds faster: Resmi R
  • Machine that de-seeds gooseberry without losing nutritional value: Neethi Narayanan
  • AI-based robotic system that helps determine quality of hydraulic crimping tools: Lizy Abraham
