Kerala HC expresses concern over using family members as gold carriers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the increasing instances of gold smuggling at airports, the Kerala High Court has drawn attention to the innovative methods employed by smugglers to bypass legal measures. The court emphasized that the customs department’s findings, which revealed the involvement of family members as carriers in smuggling high-value gold by dividing it into smaller quantities below the threshold of `1 crore, cannot be dismissed as inconsequential.

The court made these observations while rejecting the bail plea of Pulikkippoyil Sharafudheen from Koduvally, who was accused in a case registered by the customs following the seizure of 1,977g of gold at Calicut airport in May. However, the court granted bail to his wife, Nadu Veettil Shameena, who was the third accused in the case.

The petitioner’s counsel argued that they have four children, including a four-year-old, and the presence of parents at home is essential.

The court stressed the amendment made in 2013 to treat the illegal import or export of goods above a certain value as a non-bailable offence that serves a specific purpose.

Therefore, while dealing with innovative attempts to circumvent legal provisions, the courts cannot ignore the amendment and the legislative intent behind such legal changes.

If the illegally imported gold was divided into multiple parts and transported by different individuals who shared a common intention, the actions of these individuals collectively can be attributed to each person individually.

The customs submitted that the petitioners had confessed to their involvement in gold smuggling and they acted under the direction of the first petitioner’s cousin, Amjad Mihran, for monetary gain.

It was also revealed that the gold was handed over to them by an acquaintance of Amjad Mihran. The petitioners are part of a smuggling gang engaged in large-scale gold smuggling, using family members as carriers to evade severe penalties.

