Kerala Tourism banks on love for rain in Middle East

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is all set to promote Kerala’s monsoon tourism across Middle East to tap the highly promising market ahead of the summer vacation starting next month.

The aggressive marketing campaign is aimed at wooing travellers to Kerala in July and August when the rainy season makes the state’s weather pleasant in contrast to the scorching heat in the Middle East during the period.

The campaign is expected to result in an influx of Arab tourists to Kerala, where the cool air makes the stay ideal for Ayurveda-based wellness as well. The government has sanctioned Rs 7 crore to conduct the campaign focusing on Dubai and Doha airports. Publicity is being given across print, radio and an assortment of visual media.

As a prelude, Kerala Tourism showcased a wide range of its products and themes in Dubai last month during the 30th edition of Arabian Travel Market. It also conducted road shows in Riyadh, Dammam and Muscat. The early-May events reinforced the state’s global reputation as a major experiential tourism hub.

Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said Kerala, having clocked a record arrival of domestic tourists, now targets to steeply raise the footfall of its foreign tourists.

“The campaign aims to sustain the flow of tourists from the Middle East by providing them with a unique experience,” he said.

Kerala Tourism also plans to work out attractive packages for Arab tourists, who often turn up in large groups.In 2019, around 1.5 lakh tourists from the Middle East visited the state.

