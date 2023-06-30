Suresh Gopi, Sreedharan in running for cabinet?

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid reports of a Union cabinet reshuffle ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the names of actor Suresh Gopi and ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan have popped up as candidates for a likely berth. Even as party sources refused to confirm media reports, speculation is rife that the two are under the active consideration of the party’s national leadership.

This is not the first time that Sreedharan’s name has come up in discussions for inclusion in the cabinet.

Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan is the only Malayali in the central cabinet.

A highly placed source in the party’s national leadership told TNIE that since Muraleedharan is already part of the cabinet, the chances of another leader from the state being included are dim. With Muraleedharan’s Rajya Sabha term ending next April, the BJP leadership is keen to replace him with national vice president A P Abdullakutty.

“Prime Minister Modi and the national leadership are very satisfied with Abdullakutty’s efforts, particularly his organisational work in Lakshadweep,” the source said.

“The party is also happy with the way he made arrangements for the Haj pilgrimage. His chances of being included in the cabinet if the Modi government returns to power for a third term have improved,” the source said.

The BJP state and national leaderships are of the view that Suresh Gopi stands to win in Thrissur if the political and community factors fall in place. Sources said that if Gopi wins and the BJP comes to power he will be inducted into the cabinet.

