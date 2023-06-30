Home States Kerala

Uniform Civil Code part of BJP's 'communal agenda': Kerala CM 

Vijayan urged the Union Government and the Law Commission to withdraw the motion and not forcefully implement the same.

30th June 2023

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Pinarayi Vijayan said that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is part of the BJP's communal agenda to pull down the country's multiplicity of voices.

The Kerala CM alleged that the ongoing discussions over UCC were part of an electoral agenda and urged the Union Government and the Law Commission to withdraw the motion and not forcefully implement the same.

"No one can be blamed if suspicions abound that such discussions are part of a move to destroy the country's diversity and to establish the dominance of the majority. This move can only be seen as part of a communal agenda to eliminate the country's cultural diversity and enforce 'One Nation One Culture'," said Pinarayi.

In a statement issued here, the Kerala CM said attempts should be made to bring in reforms to discriminatory practices in personal law. Such attempts need support from the community concerned and can be materialized through consultations with all stakeholders.

"Reformist movements in any religion have evolved from within. It's not an issue that can be resolved through an executive order. In 2018, the Law Commission arrived at the assessment that UCC was neither essential nor desirable at this phase. Proponents of the new move should explain what suddenly prompted them to deviate from this stance," he said.

What makes India unique is its diversity which encompasses all differences and voices of dissent. Instead of trying to bulldoze such a multitude of varied voices by forcefully unifying personal laws with a specific agenda in mind, personal laws followed by different beliefs should be reformed, in tune with changing times, he pointed out.

