Wedding tradition: Women’s panel case against banging of heads of Kerala couple

As the visuals of the incident were posted on social media and drew widespread criticism, local residents said that such a practice does not exist in Palassena area.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The State Women’s Commission has suo motu registered a case in the incident in which the heads of newly-wed bridegroom and bride were forcefully hit against each other by one of their relatives just before they entered the house of the groom in Palassena which left the bride in tears on their wedding day.

The commission has directed the Kollengode police to investigate the incident and present a report. The wedding between Sachin, of Pallasena, and Sajila, of Mukkom, was conducted on June 26 and their heads were hit against each other while Sajila was entering the house of Sachin. 

Sajila, who least expected it, broke into tears. Geetha, the mother of Sachin had said that though there was a custom of touching the heads of both the groom and the bride gently, this was too much. She said that every family wished to see the bride enter the house happily sporting a smile rather than in tears.

As the visuals of the incident were posted on social media and drew widespread criticism, local residents said that such a practice does not exist in Palassena area. They said that it was a prank committed by inebriated youths. 

