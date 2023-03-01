Case against construction firm in Kerala on complaint by Anju Bobby George

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Police has registered a cheating case against a Kolenchery-based construction firm following a complaint by former Indian athlete Anju Bobby George.

The case is related to development activities at Anju Bobby George Foundation training centre in Bengaluru. Anju, who is the chairperson of the foundation, has alleged that the construction company withdrew money from her account without completion of the work as per the satisfaction of the foundation and her knowledge.

The case was registered against UVII Private Ltd. which was tasked by Anju Bobby Sports Foundation for the construction of a training centre in Bengaluru last year. According to police, an import Letter of Credit (LC) was issued by the foundation as part of the payment for the construction work.

The agreement was that LC would be executed only after the completion of the work as per the satisfaction of the foundation and with the knowledge of Anju. “However, the complainant Anju alleged that without full completion of the work, Import LC was executed and money was withdrawn from her account on February 21 and 22. As per the complaint, around Rs 54.17 lakh was withdrawn from her account in Muvattupuzha these days,” police sources said.

Anju submitted her complaint to Ernakulam Rural Police Chief last week, who forwarded the complaint to Muvattupuzha DySP. Following it police registered a case under IPC section 420 for cheating and 406 for criminal breach of trust.

