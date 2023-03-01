CPM wants state govt to intervene in Madani issue

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: CPM state secretary M V Govindan has said that the party would ask the state government to take measures to ensure that PDP chairman Abdul Nasar Madani receives proper medical treatment.

Speaking to reporters in Malappuram on the sidelines of the ‘Janakeeya Prathirodha Jatha’ on Tuesday, he said though the CPM has ideological differences with Madani, the party is of the opinion that he should get good care for his health issues like every other human being.

Abdul Nasar Madani

“The treatment can be provided through the Karnataka government. The state intervened once in the matter. Now, the CPM will ask the government to study the present situation and take measures to help him get medical care” Govindan said.

Meanwhile, writers and activists have expressed concern over the deteriorating health condition of the PDP leader.

“He is facing multiple health issues as a result of a long jail term,” said a joint statement signed by persons including senior journalist B R P Bhaskar, poet K Satchidanandan, Sebastian Paul, C P Umar Sullami, general secretary, KNM (Markazudawa), Sunni Yuvajana Sangham general secretary, A P Abdul Hakkeem Azhari, INL state general secretary Kasim Irikkur and writer K E N Kunjahammad.

The statement said that doctors have advised Madani to undergo an urgent surgery. It said Madani should be given relaxation in the bail condition and he be permitted to leave Bengaluru for further treatment.

PDP general secretary Rajeeb Taha said the party will move the Supreme Court seeking relaxation in bail condition.

