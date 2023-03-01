Furore in Kerala assembly over Life bribery allegations

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF on Tuesday sought to target the chief minister in the assembly over the Life Mission bribery allegations alleging that he was responsible for the money transaction between his former private secretary and the builder. Moving an adjournment motion, Mathew Kuzhalnadan (Congress) directly attacked Pinarayi Vijayan, provoking the CM.

With the ruling LDF members raising from their seats, the speaker stopped the proceedings. Earlier, the assembly witnessed a one-to-one argument between Kuzhalnadan and Pinarayi. Quoting the remand report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kuzhalnadan alleged that the CM also had a role in the scam and asked whether Pinarayi had endorsed a letter appointing Unitech as the contractor of the Life Mission flat project at Vadakkanchery.

Kuzhalnadan challenged the CM to deny the statement in the remand report which says that on July 2019, the CM, Counsel General of UAE, Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh held a meeting at Cliff House. An agitated Pinarayi quickly denied it and told “it’s all mere lies. There was never a discussion held.”

When the session was convened later, the CM reiterated that he never had any meeting with UAE Counsel General, Swapna Suresh and S Sivasankar at the Cliff House.

Pinarayi Vs Kuzhalnadan

The assembly witnessed a one-to-one argument between Kuzhalnadan and Pinarayi. Quoting the remand report submitted by the ED, the MLA alleged that the CM also had a role in the scam and asked whether Pinarayi had endorsed a letter appointing Unitech as the contractor of the flat project

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Opposition UDF on Tuesday sought to target the chief minister in the assembly over the Life Mission bribery allegations alleging that he was responsible for the money transaction between his former private secretary and the builder. Moving an adjournment motion, Mathew Kuzhalnadan (Congress) directly attacked Pinarayi Vijayan, provoking the CM. With the ruling LDF members raising from their seats, the speaker stopped the proceedings. Earlier, the assembly witnessed a one-to-one argument between Kuzhalnadan and Pinarayi. Quoting the remand report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Kuzhalnadan alleged that the CM also had a role in the scam and asked whether Pinarayi had endorsed a letter appointing Unitech as the contractor of the Life Mission flat project at Vadakkanchery. Kuzhalnadan challenged the CM to deny the statement in the remand report which says that on July 2019, the CM, Counsel General of UAE, Sivasankar and Swapna Suresh held a meeting at Cliff House. An agitated Pinarayi quickly denied it and told “it’s all mere lies. There was never a discussion held.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); When the session was convened later, the CM reiterated that he never had any meeting with UAE Counsel General, Swapna Suresh and S Sivasankar at the Cliff House. Pinarayi Vs Kuzhalnadan The assembly witnessed a one-to-one argument between Kuzhalnadan and Pinarayi. Quoting the remand report submitted by the ED, the MLA alleged that the CM also had a role in the scam and asked whether Pinarayi had endorsed a letter appointing Unitech as the contractor of the flat project