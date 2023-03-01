Home States Kerala

KCA bid to promote tourism by developing mangrove park

Earlier, the ministry of environment and forests had turned down the KCA’s plan to build the stadium.

KCA

Kerala Cricket Association ground (File photo for representation only)

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA), entrusted with conducting and promoting the sport and developing infrastructure for it in the state, is gearing up to promote tourism, albeit in a small way. The KCA is now exploring the possibility of turning its 20-acre land at Edakochi into a mangrove park that would attract tourists.

The move comes following its decision to drop the initial plan to develop a cricket stadium following opposition from environmentalists. Now, a plan to build a stadium near Nedumbassery is on the anvil, a source said. 

“We don’t want the 20 acres of land at Edakochi to go wasted. Hence, we intend to turn the area into a tourist destination. We plan to set up a mangrove park, as the area is blessed with mangroves,” said a top official on condition of anonymity. 

By doing so, the KCA can explore the potential of the land that has been lying unused for over a decade now, and contribute to the growth of the tourism sector, a source said.

“We had a preliminary discussion with Industries Minister P Rajeeve to develop the existing land. Since there are several legal hurdles, only the government can take a final decision. Developing it into a tourism spot, turning it into a mangrove park and allowing farming activities are the proposals put forward before the minister. Further discussions will be held to finalise a plan,” added the source. 

Earlier, the ministry of environment and forests had turned down the KCA’s plan to build the stadium. Though the government planned to approach the Centre again, it was dropped.

The source further said, “We have invited a tender to construct a stadium in Ernakulam. A site near Nedumbassery is under consideration. So there’s no point in sticking to the plan to construct a stadium at Edakochi after clearing all hurdles. 

Meanwhile, the KCA has decided to acquire the land through land pooling by joining hands with the Greater Cochin Development Authority.

