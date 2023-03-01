Home States Kerala

Kerala: Ciza removed as Senior Joint Director in Directorate of Tech Education

The Syndicate contended that suspending its resolutions under Section 10 (3) of the KTU Act could be carried out only after consultations with the varsity body. 

Published: 01st March 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, ktu

APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan acted against the pro-LDF Syndicate of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), the government issued orders on Tuesday removing Ciza Thomas, who is presently holding charge as the varsity’s Vice Chancellor, from the post of Senior Joint Director in the Directorate of Technical Education (DTE).

Ciza was given charge of KTU Vice Chancellor by Khan while she was serving as Senior Joint Director in DTE, ignoring the government’s opposition. Interestingly, the government has appointed M S Rajasree, who stepped down as KTU VC following a Supreme Court order to the post held by Ciza. The government said an order on Ciza’s new appointment will be issued later.

On Monday, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor, had suspended a few resolutions of the KTU Syndicate and governing council that was seen as attempts to limit the functioning of Ciza as VC. A day later, the Syndicate hit back, terming the Chancellor’s actions as legally invalid. The Syndicate contended that suspending its resolutions under Section 10 (3) of the KTU Act could be carried out only after consultations with the varsity body. 

The governor had suspended the resolutions relating to the setting up of a syndicate sub-committee to oversee the day-to-day functioning of the varsity and constitution of a syndicate standing committee for campus development. 

