KSRTC plans restrictions on student concessions, student unions unhappy

The students need not get worried because the deserving ones will continue to get concessions.

Published: 01st March 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC buses. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The KSRTC has decided to restrict student travel concessions based on the financial background of the student. An order issued on Monday said students in self-financing colleges and private unaided and recognised schools will not get the full benefit of the concession. 

They will only get 30 per cent discount on the ticket. Similarly, students above 25 and those attending regular courses that do not have an age limit will not get the concession.  The travel concession for college students whose parents have taxable income (income tax, input tax credit, GST) will be restricted.

The order however did not mention the date of implementing the new rules. The management cited financial difficulties to restrict the concession. According to KSRTC, travel concession caused a financial burden of Rs 966.31 crore from 2016 to 2020. 

The decision has been criticised by students unions. KSU members protested in front of the KSRTC headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday. Police arrested the members who tried to barge into the office.  KSU state president Aloysius Xavier said that travel concessions were the right of the student and not the generosity of the KSRTC management. 

“The new decision to segregate students on the basis of financial background is not acceptable to us. We will continue our protest against the order,” he said. Meanwhile, Transport Minister Antony Raju justified the management’s decision. 

“Student concession has been widely misused by people studying in evening courses and people working in private institutions. The students need not get worried because the deserving ones will continue to get concessions. Those studying in unaided institutions will get 65% concession as per the new norms,” he said.

