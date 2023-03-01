Labourer dies after being trapped inside well in Kerala

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A labourer died after being trapped under the mud that collapsed on him while he was working inside a well in Kottakkal on Tuesday.

The deceased is Ali Akbar, 35, son of Kunhimohammad, a native of Kottakkal. The fire and rescue officials rescued another worker, Fahad alias Shiju, 30, who was also trapped under the mud.

According to the Kottakkal police, the incident occurred around 9.30am. The workers were cleaning the 60-ft-deep well when a portion of it collapsed on them.

Fire and rescue teams from Malappuram and Tirur, the Kottakkal police and local residents took part in the rescue operation.

They rescued Fahad after two hours of operation. Fahad is currently under treatment at a private hospital in the area.

The fire and rescue team recovered the body of Ali Akbar from the well six hours after the accident.

“We removed the earth inside the well manually. It was not practical to use machines to remove the earth from the deep well. Two fire and rescue teams were used for the rescue operation,” said an officer of Malappuram fire and rescue station.

Labourer dies after fire breaks out at coconut grove in Thissur

A labourer who was working at a coconut plantation at Pullur in Thrissur died after a massive fire broke out at the plantation on Tuesday. afternoon The deceased is Manimadathil Subran, 75, of Urakam.

When Subran tried to douse the fire, he suffered severe burns. By the time the Fire and Rescue Service personnel reached the spot and doused the fire, Subran had suffered severe burns. Though he was taken to the hospital, he succumbed to burn injuries.



