Home States Kerala

Labourer dies after being trapped inside well in Kerala

The workers were cleaning the 60-ft-deep well when a portion of it collapsed on them. 

Published: 01st March 2023 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2023 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

death, suffocation

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A labourer died after being trapped under the mud that collapsed on him while he was working inside a well in Kottakkal on Tuesday. 

The deceased is Ali Akbar, 35, son of Kunhimohammad, a native of Kottakkal. The fire and rescue officials rescued another worker, Fahad alias Shiju, 30, who was also trapped under the mud. 

According to the Kottakkal police, the incident occurred around 9.30am. The workers were cleaning the 60-ft-deep well when a portion of it collapsed on them. 

Fire and rescue teams from Malappuram and Tirur, the Kottakkal police and local residents took part in the rescue operation. 

They rescued Fahad after two hours of operation. Fahad is currently under treatment at a private hospital in the area. 

The fire and rescue team recovered the body of Ali Akbar from the well six hours after the accident. 
“We removed the earth inside the well manually. It was not practical to use machines to remove the earth from the deep well. Two fire and rescue teams were used for the rescue operation,” said an officer of Malappuram fire and rescue station.

Labourer dies after fire breaks out at coconut grove in Thissur

A labourer who was working at a coconut plantation at Pullur in Thrissur died after a massive fire broke out at the plantation on Tuesday. afternoon The deceased is Manimadathil Subran, 75, of Urakam. 

When Subran tried to douse the fire, he suffered severe burns. By the time the Fire and Rescue Service personnel reached the spot and doused the fire, Subran had suffered severe burns. Though he was taken to the hospital, he succumbed to burn injuries. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kottakkal well Labourer dies
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp