Oman Air’s direct flight services to Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Oman Air, the national airline of the Sultanate of Oman, has announced the launch of five-weekly flights between Muscat and Thiruvananthapuram in August this year.

This is in addition to twelve-weekly flights from Muscat to Lucknow to be launched in the same month.

In a release, the airline said that due to popular demand, the new summer schedule will see frequency increases to six destinations in India.

These include Kochi, Kozhikode, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai. Double-daily flights will be operated to these six destinations from March end, the airline said. Of these, the service to Mumbai will be carried out using wide-body aircraft. This is in addition to the increased frequency of flights to destinations in the Far East, Europe and GCC.

