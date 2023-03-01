Senior doctors break a leg at alumni function in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a video that went viral recently, a bunch of senior doctors were seen dancing to the fast beats of the hit song Pala Palli Thirupalli from the movie Kaduva. The eight in the video are former students (1966 MBBS batch) of Kozhikode Medical College. The dance was performed at an alumni event held in Kumarakom.

Dr V K Sulochana, Dr V K Parvathy, Dr Vasumathy, Dr Ambujakshi, Pushpalatha Vinod, Radha Muraleedharan, Sicily Joy and Chandrika Achuthan were the dancers. They go by the name “Thrissur Girls Rock”.

They were an inspiration to fellow batchmates and women all over. They proved that age is just a number, especially when it comes to having fun or making people happy. The video of their performance was viewed and shared by thousands.

“In addition to making the alumni event a success, the dance made us happy in both mind and soul,” said Dr Parvathy, who was among the 10th MBBS batch to graduate from the college. At 75, Sulochana is the oldest among them, but she is the most energetic.

“Nothing could stop us from enjoying the moment. Among the eight who performed, four were former students, while four were spouses of former students. Lakshmi, the wife of our classmate Narayanakutty, picked the song. Neelambal Chandran did the choreography.” The video of these doctors performing was widely circulated among the doctor’s community in the state.

