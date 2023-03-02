Home States Kerala

B Ashok given full charge as Kerala Agricultural University VC

Agriculture Minister P Prasad, who is the pro-chancellor of the university, issued the order after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Chancellor) “delegated the powers” to him.

Published: 02nd March 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Agricultural Production Commissioner B Ashok has been given full additional charge of vice-chancellor of Kerala Agricultural University (KAU) till a regular appointment is made to the post. 

Agriculture Minister P Prasad, who is the pro-chancellor of the university, issued the order after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan (Chancellor) “delegated the powers” to him.

The order said the governor has ‘delegated his powers as chancellor’ and ‘authorised the pro-chancellor to perform the functions of the chancellor’ under Section 26 (3) of the Kerala Agricultural University Act, 1972. It was based on the delegated powers that the minister gave additional responsibility to Ashok. 

Ashok, the order said, would hold the additional charge till a regular appointment is made to the post through a prescribed selection process. Arya K, who was holding charge of the varsity's VC retired on February 28.  

Ashok, a 1998 batch IAS officer, was the statutorily appointed the first VC of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Wayanad, and served as professor and registrar of Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth Deemed University. 

The order said he was ‘fully qualified and eligible’ to hold the VC post. Based on the government’s recommendation, the charge of KAU VC was earlier given to former Agricultural Production Commissioner Ishita Roy but the move had courted controversy. The VC charge was then handed over to Arya, chief of the Plant Breeding and Genetics department of the College of Agriculture, Vellayani, who had served as a professor for over 10 years.

SETBACK TO GOVT’S PLAN TO CORNER KTU VC
 

Thiruvananthapuram: In a relief to APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas, who was removed from the post of senior joint director in the Directorate of Technical Education, the Kerala Administrative Tribunal has ruled that she should be accommodated in a suitable post in Thiruvananthapuram. Ciza had approached KAT after the government removed her from the post on Tuesday and put her new appointment on hold.

This was seen as a move to eventually transfer her to a far-away district so that she finds it difficult to carry out the duties of KTU VC entrusted by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan in his capacity as Chancellor. Ciza, who is set to retire on March 31, was given VC charge last November while serving as senior joint director in DTE. This was against the government's wishes that recommended the higher education department secretary to the post. From the day she assumed office, Ciza faced opposition from pro-LDF staff unions in the varsity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Agricultural University B Ashok
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp