Confined to wheelchairs, their music will know no bounds

The members of ‘Melody on Wheels’ have been training for more than a year now. Four mentors have been guiding the 12 singers through online and other platforms.

Members of ‘Melody on Wheels’ music group

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Music that will move you! That is what a group of young musicians from various parts of Malabar had in mind when they formed ‘Melody on Wheels’. And the fact that they are all wheelchair-bound gives their aspirations a whole new meaning. They will debut on March 4 at the Breeze Land Agro Farm in Thamarassery.

The members have been training for more than a year now. Four mentors have been guiding the 12 singers through online and other platforms. An initiative of the Wheelchair Rights Organisation, ‘Melody on Wheels’ has received widespread support. “The group’s first performance will be a dream come true for the many talented singers among us,” said Wheelchair Rights Organisation secretary Bavish Bal. This will ensure that our voices are heard, he added. Shamju Mutheri, K T Basheer, Shaiju Chamal, Santhosh, Vidya Soman, Salma, Mohanan, Pushpa Koilandi and Pavithran Vadakara will be among those performing on March 4. 

The group will perform based on bookings, which will also help members earn some money, said Bavish. The group will perform a wide variety of genres, including ghazal, folk and film music. 

“Initially, they will sing karaoke. They will perform to live orchestra in the next phase of the project. We aim to help recognise talented singers on wheelchairs, give them an opportunity to perform at various venues and uplift them both financially and emotionally,” organisers said.

Actor Devraj Dev will inaugurate the event which will also release the Wheelchair Rights Organization logo and launch the group’s YouTube channel.

DEBUT ON MARCH 4
An initiative of the Wheelchair Rights Organisation, ‘Melody on Wheels’ is a group of 12 young musicians who are all wheelchair-bound. They will debut on March 4 at the Breeze Land Agro Farm in Thamarassery

