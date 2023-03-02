Kerala food and safety department gives food handlers one month extension to take health cards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The food safety department has given one month extension for food handlers to take health cards. The decision was taken after the representatives of hotels and restaurants met Health Minister Veena George seeking extension. The minister said that the enforcement on health cards will resume after a month and no further extension will be given. The department had already given two extensions.

Health cards were introduced as a safety measure as food handlers might pass on pathogens, including viruses and bacterias, to others through food. Initially, the food safety department made health cards mandatory for all hotel employees from February 1.

The card is issued after a medical examination to ensure that the employees are free from communicable disease, wounds and other diseases. Twenty lakh workers have to take the cards as all types of food handlers are included in the list. All employees handling food at shops that prepare, distribute and sell food items should have a health card with the sign and seal of the medical officer. It will be valid for a year.

