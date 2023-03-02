Home States Kerala

Kerala local body byelection: Congress leadership gives a positive spin to outcome

Satheesan told reporters in the Legislative Assembly that the second term in office doesn’t mean that they have got the license to do anything.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Congress leadership is elated following the byelection results, which saw the UDF win 11 out of 28 seats. State Congress President K Sudhakaran said that the election outcome is a setback for the LDF and a retribution for challenging the people. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan stated that the UDF’s victory was a sparkling one and indicative of the people’s sentiment.

Sudhakaran opined that the LDF’s false impression that they can get away from everything has been rubbished by the people. He recalled that the sarcasm shown by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers were always visible.

“Pinarayi and the leaders of the LDF constituents had given a sarcastic reply that the people are not bothered when the Opposition demanded to bring down the tax looting and fuel cess. When the Congress intervened in peoples’ issues, they alleged that we are having dearth of issues to be highlighted. But now it is clear how much the people hate the LDF with the poll outcome”, said Sudhakaran.

“The by-election outcome is a result of the Opposition’s protests against the tax looting and fuel cess and also the peoples’ recognition of us. We will break all the forts in the imminent elections too. I take this opportunity to thank all the democratic believers and all the UDF workers”, said Satheesan.

