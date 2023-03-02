Home States Kerala

MPs urge Southern Railway to reinstate stoppages of trains

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Vinay Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The manager of Southern Railway, R N Singh, discussed the railway developments in the division with MPs on Wednesday. The discussions were on various aspects related to train services, stoppages, passenger facilities, acquisition of land for railway projects, speedy completion of railway projects, etc. 

The MPs demanded railways to reinstate the stops of trains curtailed during Covid. N K Premachandran, MP, said that the railways’ decision to curtail stops based on revenue earned was not justifiable.

“The Sabari railway line should include Punalur which is close to Sabarimala, in the first phase. In the second phase the track should be extended to Thiruvananthapuram via Nedumangad,” he said. 

Kodikkunnil Suresh, MP, said that the railways has undertaken initial steps for starting a new railway line from Chengannur to Pamba. 

According to him, the railway will decide on choosing underground or elevated railway lines based on the survey. 

He said that the new route will not affect the Angamaly- Sabari railway line. The meeting discussed ways to revive the Nemom coaching terminal with the support of the state government  Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, demanded railways to operate more trains to major cities instead of operating special services during peak season. 

