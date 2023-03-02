Home States Kerala

Not Kochi, it’s Pollution Control Board station equipment that is choking!

Now, the mystery behind the steep fluctuation has been solved: the culprit apparently being the poorly calibrated equipment at the monitoring station inside the Vyttila Mobility Hub.

Published: 02nd March 2023 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Air Pollution

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Is Kochi’s air quality really that bad? Are we going the Delhi way? These were some of the questions that Kochiites raised after the Vyttila Pollution Control Board (PCB) station reported a sudden spike in air quality index (AQI) parameters — indicating an increase in air pollution. Now, the mystery behind the steep fluctuation has been solved: the culprit apparently being the poorly calibrated equipment at the monitoring station inside the Vyttila Mobility Hub.

“The company that had been entrusted with the job to calibrate the equipment did shoddy work and that was the reason behind the jump in various AQI parameters,” said Pradeep Kumar A B, chairperson of KSPCB. We are working on rectifying the issue, which will be completed soon, he said.  

“Though the equipment was indeed not properly calibrated, the high values at Vyttila are due to another factor. One has to also take note of the fact that the AQI monitoring station is located right inside the mobility hub,” said Baburajan P K, chief environmental engineer (CEE). They are also an indication of vehicular density in and around the hub, he added. 

“The values of PM 2.5 and PM 10 at Vyttila are on the higher side. These particulates are expelled in large concentrations from the exhaust of buses that run on diesel. Thus, the values shown at the station can’t be taken as a pointer to the general air quality of Kochi,” Baburajan said. According to him, given the deviation in values due to these reasons, it would be ideal if the station is moved to some other place. 

‘Dearth of space in city a major concern’

“There is a dearth of space in the city. Moreover, moving the station is not an easy task. There are many instruments inside. The display itself weighs tonnes,” added Baburajan P K, chief environmental engineer. But if we are allotted space, then we might move, the CEE said. According to him, the station at MG Road is being shifted to the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium Metro station. 

“The decision was made after the owner of the Seematti textile complex, on whose land the monitoring station is located, requested us to move it. They are planning some expansion. The station will now be located atop the tank at JLN Metro station,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vyttila Pollution Control Board
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp