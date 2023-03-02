Not Kochi, it’s Pollution Control Board station equipment that is choking!

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Is Kochi’s air quality really that bad? Are we going the Delhi way? These were some of the questions that Kochiites raised after the Vyttila Pollution Control Board (PCB) station reported a sudden spike in air quality index (AQI) parameters — indicating an increase in air pollution. Now, the mystery behind the steep fluctuation has been solved: the culprit apparently being the poorly calibrated equipment at the monitoring station inside the Vyttila Mobility Hub.

“The company that had been entrusted with the job to calibrate the equipment did shoddy work and that was the reason behind the jump in various AQI parameters,” said Pradeep Kumar A B, chairperson of KSPCB. We are working on rectifying the issue, which will be completed soon, he said.

“Though the equipment was indeed not properly calibrated, the high values at Vyttila are due to another factor. One has to also take note of the fact that the AQI monitoring station is located right inside the mobility hub,” said Baburajan P K, chief environmental engineer (CEE). They are also an indication of vehicular density in and around the hub, he added.

“The values of PM 2.5 and PM 10 at Vyttila are on the higher side. These particulates are expelled in large concentrations from the exhaust of buses that run on diesel. Thus, the values shown at the station can’t be taken as a pointer to the general air quality of Kochi,” Baburajan said. According to him, given the deviation in values due to these reasons, it would be ideal if the station is moved to some other place.

‘Dearth of space in city a major concern’

“There is a dearth of space in the city. Moreover, moving the station is not an easy task. There are many instruments inside. The display itself weighs tonnes,” added Baburajan P K, chief environmental engineer. But if we are allotted space, then we might move, the CEE said. According to him, the station at MG Road is being shifted to the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium Metro station.

“The decision was made after the owner of the Seematti textile complex, on whose land the monitoring station is located, requested us to move it. They are planning some expansion. The station will now be located atop the tank at JLN Metro station,” he said.

KOCHI: Is Kochi’s air quality really that bad? Are we going the Delhi way? These were some of the questions that Kochiites raised after the Vyttila Pollution Control Board (PCB) station reported a sudden spike in air quality index (AQI) parameters — indicating an increase in air pollution. Now, the mystery behind the steep fluctuation has been solved: the culprit apparently being the poorly calibrated equipment at the monitoring station inside the Vyttila Mobility Hub. “The company that had been entrusted with the job to calibrate the equipment did shoddy work and that was the reason behind the jump in various AQI parameters,” said Pradeep Kumar A B, chairperson of KSPCB. We are working on rectifying the issue, which will be completed soon, he said. “Though the equipment was indeed not properly calibrated, the high values at Vyttila are due to another factor. One has to also take note of the fact that the AQI monitoring station is located right inside the mobility hub,” said Baburajan P K, chief environmental engineer (CEE). They are also an indication of vehicular density in and around the hub, he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The values of PM 2.5 and PM 10 at Vyttila are on the higher side. These particulates are expelled in large concentrations from the exhaust of buses that run on diesel. Thus, the values shown at the station can’t be taken as a pointer to the general air quality of Kochi,” Baburajan said. According to him, given the deviation in values due to these reasons, it would be ideal if the station is moved to some other place. ‘Dearth of space in city a major concern’ “There is a dearth of space in the city. Moreover, moving the station is not an easy task. There are many instruments inside. The display itself weighs tonnes,” added Baburajan P K, chief environmental engineer. But if we are allotted space, then we might move, the CEE said. According to him, the station at MG Road is being shifted to the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium Metro station. “The decision was made after the owner of the Seematti textile complex, on whose land the monitoring station is located, requested us to move it. They are planning some expansion. The station will now be located atop the tank at JLN Metro station,” he said.