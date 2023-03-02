Panel finds 70,582 constructions in eco zones in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has about 70,582 constructions, including residential buildings and other structures, in the proposed eco-sensitive zones in around 20 protected areas (PA) in the state. The constructions were identified in the report prepared by the expert panel, chaired by Justice Thottathil Radhakrishnan, which was submitted to the government on Wednesday. The final report was presented to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of Forest Minister A K Saseendran.

The panel had already prepared a brief report to the government. Following this, the government asked the State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre to look into the residential constructions. The government wants the expert panel to propose ways to address the issue surrounding residential buildings coming under ESZ.

The state government had entrusted the expert panel to come up with a report on constructions in the ESZ after the Supreme Court order directing to demarcate one km around protected areas as ESZ. Various government departments, including the revenue, forest and local self-government, have conducted surveys regarding the construction. These findings were given to the expert panel.

