Home States Kerala

Panel finds 70,582 constructions in eco zones in Kerala

The state government had entrusted the expert panel to come up with a report on constructions in the ESZ after the Supreme Court order directing to demarcate one km around protected areas as ESZ.

Published: 02nd March 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has about 70,582 constructions, including residential buildings and other structures, in the proposed eco-sensitive zones in around 20 protected areas (PA) in the state. The constructions were identified in the report prepared by the expert panel, chaired by Justice Thottathil Radhakrishnan, which was submitted to the government on Wednesday. The final report was presented to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the presence of Forest Minister A K Saseendran.

The panel had already prepared a brief report to the government. Following this, the government asked the State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre to look into the residential constructions. The government wants the expert panel to propose ways to address the issue surrounding residential buildings coming under ESZ.

The state government had entrusted the expert panel to come up with a report on constructions in the ESZ after the Supreme Court order directing to demarcate one km around protected areas as ESZ. Various government departments, including the revenue, forest and local self-government, have conducted surveys regarding the construction. These findings were given to the expert panel.   

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Human trafficking too high in India, says US
Image used for representative purposes only. (File Photo)
Economy slows to 4.4 per cent in Q3, govt’s full-year target intact
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustration)
Gujarat’s public debt rises to Rs 3.4L cr, each resident owes Rs 48,500
A mother donating milk at the Breast Milk Bank used for representative purposes only. (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)
In a first, Uttarakhand to set up ‘mother milk bank’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp