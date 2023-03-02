Home States Kerala

Pinarayi defends police, Opposition demands scrutiny

During the discussion on the passing of the  finance bills on police, he said that Kerala has become a liveable place due to the functions of the police.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan strongly defended the police force and the home ministry against the criticism raised by UDF in the assembly. During the discussion on the passing of the  finance bills on police, he said that Kerala has become a liveable place due to the functions of the police.

“The members have raised concerns about the rising crime  rates in the state. However, it simply shows the effectiveness of the system which registers the maximum number of cases. It is common sense that cases will not remain  unregistered when compared to the situation in North Indian states,” he said.

Pinarayi pointed out that there were no shootouts, lockup murders, communal clashes, or  activities of goons disturbing the peace, under the government. He gave credit to the educated workforce in the police for making Kerala Police the best in the  country.

The state has become an island of peace amidst the general situation in the country, said the chief minister. He listed out projects undertaken by the police  in ensuring safety for women, adoption of technology in solving crime, reducing road accidents, improving infrastructure in the department, tackling cyber and  financial crimes, emergency response, etc. 

The opposition UDF  however criticised the government for the failure of the police force. Former home minister Ramesh  Chennithala accused the ruling party of supporting the criminals and the criminals in the police to indulge in their activities without any fear. “The chief minister  should check who is supporting these goons. Among the districts the capital is the worst affected,” he said.

