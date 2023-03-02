Plan to widen social security pension net for differently-abled put on hold

Home States Kerala

Fin dept proposes to waive income limit for people suffering from rare diseases, disabilities

By M S Vidyanandan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A progressive proposal to waive the income limit and expand the coverage of the social security pension scheme to the physically-challenged and severely ill persons has been awaiting  the government’s nod for the past several months. It is learnt that the government has put the proposal on hold considering the severity of the financial crisis.

The finance department proposes to waive the income limit for people suffering from critical or rare diseases and those having serious mental or physical disabilities. The proposal moots to classify the physically challenged into two categories  and to give exemptions for those falling in the higher category.

An eligibility condition for enrolment in the pension scheme is that the beneficiary’s annual  family income should not exceed Rs 1 lakh. Also, applicants would be ineligible if they live in a concrete home with area exceeding 2000 sq ft  and having floors made of  modern  materials like tiles, those having an air conditioner at their home, and ownership of an AC vehicle by relations residing in the same home. 

At present 70,000-80,000  people having a critical illness or disabilty are members of the scheme. An additional 15,000-20,000 people can join if the  conditions are relaxed, according to the proposal. 

The cabinet rejected a similar proposal two years ago citing the additional financial burden. The current  proposal gains significance in the backdrop of the direction to a section of beneficiaries to submit fresh income certificates. Those enrolled in the scheme until 31  December 2019 have been asked to submit a new income certificate issued by village officers. 

This requirement may pose a challenge to thousands or even lakhs of people, including critically ill and disabled individuals. One reason for this  difficulty is that about 6 lakh people joined the scheme when the cap on family income was Rs 3 lakh. 

The previous UDF government had raised the income bar to Rs 3 lakh between July 2013 and June 2014. A majority of the beneficiaries who enrolled during this period have an annual family income above Rs 1 lakh.

PUSH FOR RELAXATION OF ELIGIBILTY CONDITIONS
An additional 15,000-20,000 people can join the scheme if the eligibility conditions are relaxed to accommodate people suffering from critical or rare diseases and those having serious mental or physical disabilities. The additional financial burden would be Rs 28.80 crore - Rs 38.40 crore per year.

KSSPL GETS GOVT VOW  OF RS 6,000-CRORE LOAN
 

T’Puram: The cabinet on Wednesday decided to act as a blanket guarantor to the Kerala Social Security Pension Limited (KSSPL) for loans worth Rs 6,000 crore. As per the terms, the guarantee is for loans worth Rs 4,200 crore taken before January 23 and for new loans worth Rs 1,800 crore. The decision came in the wake of fiscal tightening by the Centre that affected the distribution of social security and welfare pensions. The Centre had said that the loans taken by the KSSPL and KIIFB would be included in the total borrowing limit of the state. The government has also started the distribution of social security pension and welfare funds amounting to Rs 880 crore for December.

