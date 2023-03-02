Voice for Muslim women’s rights getting shriller

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The campaign for equal rights for Muslim women is gaining momentum in Kerala with more organisations holding awareness programmes throughout the state. Centre for Inclusive Islam and Humanism is organising a ‘Muslim Women’s Conference’ at Nalanda Auditorium on March 4 on the theme ‘Equality is Justice.’

“The meeting will deliberate on issues such as inheritance, guardianship of children, a Muslim woman’s right to perform her own marriage and the limited possibility of divorce for them,” said C H Musthafa Moulavi, advisor for the centre.

“We believe that Muslim Personal Law being practised in India is entirely against the teachings of the Quran. Personal law should be revised to incorporate the humanism and justice envisaged in Islam. Such changes have taken place even in Muslim countries, but the clergy in India are resisting the demand,” he said.

Sr Shivani Brahmakumari, CPM leader P K Sreemathi, Koyilandy MLA Kanathil Jameela, Khadeeja Mumtaz, Kozhikode mayor Beena Philip, academician Sheena Shukkur, journalist K K Shahina, Congress leader Aryadan Shoukath, former Haritha leader Fathima Tehliya and others will attend the programme. Nilambur Ayesha, Sameera Bhukhari, Ayishumma Thavanur and Jasna will recount their experiences.

Another programme will be held on March 12 in Kozhikode under the aegis of Forum for Muslim Women’s Gender Justice. “Sharifa Khanam, an activist from Tamil Nadu, will inaugurate the conference,” said V P Suhra, chairperson of the forum.

“We have conducted a series of programmes throughout the state to sensitise the public on the need for bringing changes in Muslim Personal Law, mainly those parts that are related to the issue of inheritance,” she said.

“There is severe discrimination in Muslim Personal Law in managing property and money, which is an integral part of women’s existence. The Muslim Succession Act relegates women to second-class citizenship by giving them half the rights enjoyed by men,” Suhra said.

She said there is a positive change among Muslim girls, who are increasingly being aware of their rights. “The Personal Law created by those who are ignorant of the basic doctrines of the religion has become the biggest cause of denial of the justice provided in Islam,” Suhra said.

