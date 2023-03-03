Kudumbashree joins ONDC to spread wings

Aishwarya Prabhakaran By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A major obstacle faced by women’s self-help groups under Kudumbashree has been their inability to compete with the likes of Amazon and Walmart, as their hundreds of products — ranging from pickles to curry powder, honey to organic pepper, and hair oil to ayurvedic goods — lacked a pan-India reach.

Now, thanks to Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a network that will enable the display of products and services from all participating e-commerce platforms in search results across all apps on it, the 43-lakh-strong community will now be able to reach potential customers across the country.

Kudumbashree launched its premium products on the ONDC network on Thursday in partnership with Bengaluru-based SellerApp. It has signed an MoU with SellerApp, which assists sellers in launching their business online, via ONDC.

M B Rajesh, Minister for Local Self-Government, launched the initiative at a function in Thiruvananthapuram by ordering millet powder through the network. “We will make available 700 Kudumbashree products by the next financial year,” he said. The minister said the move will ensure better market access for Kudumbashree products, thereby ensuring higher returns for the women’s collective. Jafar Malik, executive director of Kudumbashree, said that apart from its presence on private e-commerce sites, Kudumbashree has its own platform called Kudumbashreebazaar.com.

Exciting news! Products from Kudumbashree-affiliated sellers are now available on ONDC. We're celebrating as Sellerapp signs an MOU with Kudumbashree to onboard more sellers and products on the ONDC network. #ONDC #Kudumbashree #DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/bo39pBQ4mo — ONDC India (@ONDC_Official) March 2, 2023

“For one reason or the other, the traction of our products through these platforms has been low, and a lot of marketing was required,” he said, explaining the rationale behind joining ONDC. “In its silver jubilee year, Kudumbashree is launching its products on ONDC. This will be a milestone for the collective,” he said.

The initiative taken by SellerApp to onboard sellers from Kudumbashree onto the open network will showcase the potential of ONDC to bridge the digital divide and empower small businesses across the country, said T Koshy, managing director & CEO of ONDC.

ONDC will connect Kudumbashree with the service provider that has its own platform. “Through the network, our target is to maximise the reach of Kudumbashree products across the country within two to three years,” Jafar said.

“ONDC has a tie-up with various delivery partners who will be assigned to pick up and drop off the products,” an ONDC official said.

The over 150 Kudumbashree members who attended the function also got to be part of a training workshop on social media marketing and a packaging training workshop organised by Shiprocket.

“We are excited to partner with Kudumbashree to bring the benefits of e-commerce enabled by ONDC to the sellers associated with Kudumbashree. Our mission has always been to enable and scale e-commerce businesses with actionable data,” said Dilip Vamanan, founder, SellerApp.

