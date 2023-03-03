Religious scholars have vital role to play in society: A P Aboobacker Musaliyar

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sunni leader and general secretary of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar has said that religious scholars have a vital role to play in contemporary society.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of students at the Jamia Markaz at Karanthur near here on Thursday, he said Islam upholds the values of compassion and love for others. He urged the students to be the living symbols of these values. A total of 532 students received the Saqafi degree at the function.

The meeting began with the Ulama Conference in the morning, which was inaugurated by Samastha secretary Syed Ebrahimul Khaleelul Bukhari Thangal. He cautioned the public against the dangers of misusing modern communication technology and sought the intervention of scholars in the area of artificial intelligence. Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities’ Welfare Gingee K S Masthan inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Peace Conference. Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, A M Arif, MP and others participated.

Samastha president E Sulaiman Musaliyar inaugurated the spiritual meeting held in the evening. Syed Ali Bafaqi, Syed Fazal Koyamma Thangal, Ponmala Abdul Khader Musaliyar, Perode Abdurahman Saqafi, A P Abdul Hakeem Azhari and others attended.

KOZHIKODE: Sunni leader and general secretary of Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar has said that religious scholars have a vital role to play in contemporary society. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of students at the Jamia Markaz at Karanthur near here on Thursday, he said Islam upholds the values of compassion and love for others. He urged the students to be the living symbols of these values. A total of 532 students received the Saqafi degree at the function. The meeting began with the Ulama Conference in the morning, which was inaugurated by Samastha secretary Syed Ebrahimul Khaleelul Bukhari Thangal. He cautioned the public against the dangers of misusing modern communication technology and sought the intervention of scholars in the area of artificial intelligence. Tamil Nadu Minister for Minorities’ Welfare Gingee K S Masthan inaugurated the Sheikh Zayed Peace Conference. Ramesh Chennithala, MLA, A M Arif, MP and others participated.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Samastha president E Sulaiman Musaliyar inaugurated the spiritual meeting held in the evening. Syed Ali Bafaqi, Syed Fazal Koyamma Thangal, Ponmala Abdul Khader Musaliyar, Perode Abdurahman Saqafi, A P Abdul Hakeem Azhari and others attended.