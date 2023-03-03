Home States Kerala

Speaker denies nod for adjournment motion notice, Opposition walks out of Kerala Assembly

The speaker denied approval stating that the matter was already raised during question hour.

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly speaker A.N Shamseer.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker A N Shamseer and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sparred over the former’s denial of approval for the notice for adjournment motion in the assembly on Thursday. Satheesan alleged that the speaker’s denial amounted to denial of the rights of the Opposition. 

“We will find it difficult to cooperate with the assembly proceedings if there are unnecessary infringements on the rights of the Opposition. The government is trying to hide from questions. This is not the state committee of CPM, but the state legislature,” said Satheesan. He cited rulings by previous speakers on the priority given to the adjournment motion by the Opposition.

“Even when the topic was raised on other occasions, the right of the Opposition to move  adjournment motion was upheld. The question hour is only to seek information from the government,” said Satheesan. Congress MLA M Vincent had sought approval for an adjournment motion to discuss the KSRTC’s decision to pay salaries in instalments to its employees.

The speaker denied approval stating that the matter was already raised during question hour. He later clarified that the denial was because the High Court was hearing the case on March 6. He said the decision was based on rules of procedures and conduct of business in the assembly under Rule 52 (7) that said adjournment motion shall not deal with a matter which is under adjudication by a court of law having jurisdiction in any part of India.

The Opposition, unsatisfied over the Speaker’s response, staged a walkout from the house after protesting with placards near the Well. The Speaker began the zero hour expressing his reservation about misinterpretation of house proceedings by way of statements by Opposition and media reports. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp