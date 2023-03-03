Speaker denies nod for adjournment motion notice, Opposition walks out of Kerala Assembly

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker A N Shamseer and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sparred over the former’s denial of approval for the notice for adjournment motion in the assembly on Thursday. Satheesan alleged that the speaker’s denial amounted to denial of the rights of the Opposition.

“We will find it difficult to cooperate with the assembly proceedings if there are unnecessary infringements on the rights of the Opposition. The government is trying to hide from questions. This is not the state committee of CPM, but the state legislature,” said Satheesan. He cited rulings by previous speakers on the priority given to the adjournment motion by the Opposition.

“Even when the topic was raised on other occasions, the right of the Opposition to move adjournment motion was upheld. The question hour is only to seek information from the government,” said Satheesan. Congress MLA M Vincent had sought approval for an adjournment motion to discuss the KSRTC’s decision to pay salaries in instalments to its employees.

The speaker denied approval stating that the matter was already raised during question hour. He later clarified that the denial was because the High Court was hearing the case on March 6. He said the decision was based on rules of procedures and conduct of business in the assembly under Rule 52 (7) that said adjournment motion shall not deal with a matter which is under adjudication by a court of law having jurisdiction in any part of India.

The Opposition, unsatisfied over the Speaker’s response, staged a walkout from the house after protesting with placards near the Well. The Speaker began the zero hour expressing his reservation about misinterpretation of house proceedings by way of statements by Opposition and media reports.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Speaker A N Shamseer and Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan sparred over the former’s denial of approval for the notice for adjournment motion in the assembly on Thursday. Satheesan alleged that the speaker’s denial amounted to denial of the rights of the Opposition. “We will find it difficult to cooperate with the assembly proceedings if there are unnecessary infringements on the rights of the Opposition. The government is trying to hide from questions. This is not the state committee of CPM, but the state legislature,” said Satheesan. He cited rulings by previous speakers on the priority given to the adjournment motion by the Opposition. “Even when the topic was raised on other occasions, the right of the Opposition to move adjournment motion was upheld. The question hour is only to seek information from the government,” said Satheesan. Congress MLA M Vincent had sought approval for an adjournment motion to discuss the KSRTC’s decision to pay salaries in instalments to its employees.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The speaker denied approval stating that the matter was already raised during question hour. He later clarified that the denial was because the High Court was hearing the case on March 6. He said the decision was based on rules of procedures and conduct of business in the assembly under Rule 52 (7) that said adjournment motion shall not deal with a matter which is under adjudication by a court of law having jurisdiction in any part of India. The Opposition, unsatisfied over the Speaker’s response, staged a walkout from the house after protesting with placards near the Well. The Speaker began the zero hour expressing his reservation about misinterpretation of house proceedings by way of statements by Opposition and media reports.