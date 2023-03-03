State’s 1st ash cemetery comes up at Kannur church

Anu Kuruvilla By

KOCHI: Circumstances have the power to initiate changes that otherwise would have been deemed impossible. Something on these lines is happening in the Christian community, too. When Covid restrictions made traditional burials impossible, many denominations within the community permitted the cremation of the bodies of the departed. The move was generally lauded as timely, what with space constraints hampering the expansion of burial grounds.

Now, a church in Kannur has taken the concept further — to the point of mainstreaming the concept — and introduced an ash cemetery on its premises.

“The first person was interred in our ash cemetery last Friday,” said Fr Thomas Kulangayi, vicar of the St Francis Assisi Catholic Church, in Melechovva, which comes under the Syro-Malabar Church’s Archeparchy of Thalassery.

The first of its kind in the state, the ash cemetery could even be the country’s first for the Christian community. According to the vicar, the decision to set up the cemetery was taken after the civic body refused the church permission to construct a chamber tomb in the space earmarked for it.

Ash cemetery chambers to be allotted to families “It was then decided, after getting the necessary permission from the diocesan head, to convert the space earmarked for the chamber tomb into one where the ashes of the departed can be interred,” said Fr Thomas.

The facility has 39 compartments set up in three rows. Such cemeteries are in vogue in western countries where cremation is not frowned upon by Christians.

“The only specification for this type of interment is that all the funeral rites and rituals as prescribed by the Syro-Malabar Church need to be performed before and after the cremation of the mortal remains,” the priest said.

Similar to the family tombs in a traditional cemetery, chambers will be allotted to families, Fr Thomas said.

“The ashes of the departed are kept in the chamber in a wooden box and there is even provision for family members to light candles and pray. “The cemetery was constructed by the church and it will not entail any charges,” he added.

