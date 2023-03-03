Tour turns tragic, three teens drown in Idukki

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: An excursion of a 30-member group of students from Angamaly ended in tragedy after three of them drowned in Mankulam river in Valiyaparakutti at noon on Thursday.

The deceased are Richard Brecy, 14, son of Brecy Cherian of Thuravoor, Joyal Joby, 14, of Kollattukudy, Ayyampuzha, and Arjun Shibu, 14, son of Shibu M G of Maduckangal, Kalady. They were Class IX students of Jyothis Central School, Manjapra in Angamaly.

Police sources said the incident took place around 2pm. The students led by three teachers were on an excursion to Mankulam. They were on an off-road jeep safari to Valyaparakkutti and reached the spot in three jeeps by noon.

While visiting the river, five students ventured into it to take bath. Though the river was shallow at the place, the students were caught in the current and started drowning.

As other students raised an alarm, their colleagues and jeep drivers conducted rescue operations. All five were taken out of water and rushed to the taluk hospital in Adimaly. However, Richard, Joyal and Arjun were declared dead by the hospital authorities.

