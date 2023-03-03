Home States Kerala

Tour turns tragic, three teens drown in Idukki

The students led by three teachers were on an excursion to Mankulam. They were on an off-road jeep safari to Valyaparakkutti and reached the spot in three jeeps by noon. 

Published: 03rd March 2023 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2023 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Drown

Image used for representational purpose (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: An excursion of a 30-member group of students from Angamaly ended in tragedy after three of them drowned in Mankulam river in Valiyaparakutti at noon on Thursday. 

The deceased are Richard Brecy, 14, son of Brecy Cherian of Thuravoor, Joyal Joby, 14, of Kollattukudy, Ayyampuzha, and Arjun Shibu, 14, son of Shibu M G of Maduckangal, Kalady. They were Class IX students of Jyothis Central School, Manjapra in Angamaly. 

Police sources said the incident took place around 2pm. The students led by three teachers were on an excursion to Mankulam. They were on an off-road jeep safari to Valyaparakkutti and reached the spot in three jeeps by noon.  

While visiting the river, five students ventured into it to take bath. Though the river was shallow at the place, the students were caught in the current and started drowning.  

As other students raised an alarm, their colleagues and jeep drivers conducted rescue operations. All five were taken out of water and rushed to the taluk hospital in Adimaly. However, Richard, Joyal and Arjun were declared dead by the hospital authorities.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka Lokayukta Bangalore City police has recovered Rs 6 crore cash from house of Prashanth Madal, Chief Accountant, BWSSB. (Photo | Express)
Rs 6 crores recovered from house of Karnataka BJP MLA's son
Rahul Gandhi during a lecture at Cambridge University. (Photo | Twitter, @sampitroda)
"I had Pegasus on my phone, Indian democracy under attack": Rahul Gandhi at Cambridge lecture
Australian batter Travis Head plays a shot during the third day of the 3rd test cricket match between India and Australia, at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on March 3, 2023 (Photo | PTI)
Australia crush India by nine wickets, qualify for World Test Championship final
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Meghalaya post-poll violence: Several injured, one found dead

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp