CBSE schools in Kerala told to follow state government's decision on Class I admission age

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A lot of confusion is prevailing among the various CBSE and ICSE schools in the state regarding the minimum age of the students for admission to Class I. As per the directive issued by the Union Ministry of Education on February 23, the minimum age of admission to Class I has been set at six. The directive was issued based on the recommendations made in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

However, as the government and aided schools in the state allow 5-year old’s to be admitted to Class I, a lack of clarity on the issue has placed the CBSE institutions in a quandary. The CBSE school managements are confused about whether to implement the state government’s decision or the Union ministry’s directive regarding the age limit.

Taking into consideration the general confusion among the CBSE schools, not only in the state but all over the country, the National Council Of CBSE Schools (NCCS) held a meeting in Delhi on Wednesday.

“After the meeting, we met with the officials concerned at the Union Education Ministry and the CBSE. They were acquainted with our concerns. We also submitted the points that were discussed at the meeting,” said Indira Rajan, secretary general, NCCS.

During the meeting, the CBSE schools were instructed to follow the strategy adopted by each state government. “The independent schools that follow CBSE syllabus in each state need to follow the decision taken by the respective state governments regarding the implementation of the directive issued by the Union government on the minimum age limit for admission to Class I,” she said.

Since the independent educational institutions in Kerala function based on the NOC issued by the state government, they have to follow the criteria prescribed in the document, she said. “So, CBSE schools in Kerala will follow the government’s decision. If it implements the Centre’s directive, we shall follow it. If it continues to maintain 5 years as the minimum age, we will abide by that,” said Indira.

As of now, the state education department has conveyed its decision to not fully dismiss the Centres’ directive. According to sources, a decision on the implementation of the directive will be made after due consultations.

“It is learnt that the decision might not be implemented in the coming academic year. It is not practical to implement a directive issued in February by the start of June,” the sources said. However, to prevent issues in the future, the schools need to follow the 5+3+3+4 formula as prescribed in the NEP (2020), Indira said.

