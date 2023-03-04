Home States Kerala

CPM decides to ignore grumbling E P Jayarajan

Party move comes after CM reportedly disowned the LDF convenor

Published: 04th March 2023 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 06:25 AM

LDF convener EP Jayarajan coming out of AKG Centre after attending the CPM state secretariat on Friday.

LDF convener EP Jayarajan coming out of AKG Centre after attending the CPM state secretariat on Friday. (File Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM has decided to ignore party veteran E P Jayarajan’s rumblings of discontent and treat his absence from the ‘Jankeeya Prathirodha Yatra’ as a non-issue. The party leadership is learnt to have taken the decision after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, irked by his one-time confidant’s rebellious stand after M V Govindan took over as party state secretary, disowned Jayarajan. 

The yatra, led by Govindan, was flagged off from Kasaragod on February 20. Jayarajan has stayed away from it all these days despite his absence hitting the headlines and forcing the party to go on the defensive. It was reported that the CPM will try to mollify him, but the state leadership has now decided to downplay the issue.

“CPM practises democratic centralism where party decisions are binding on all members. Jayarajan’s absence is a serious issue,” a party central committee member told TNIE. “He wanted a certain position. But the party rejected it. Now the party has been proved right,” he added. The CPM suspects the media’s preoccupation with Jayarajan’s non-participation in the yatra is deliberate. And it has decided to ignore media reports in this regard.

The state secretariat will discuss the allegations against Jayarajan and his explanation after the yatra. 
“The party has to examine all aspects, and it has an obligation to tell the people the truth. The allegation against him was raised as part of a rectification campaign. There are many other issues. It will take its own time,” a state secretariat member told TNIE. 

After V S Achuthanandan withdrew from active politics, CPM has been devoid of factionalism, to a great extent. Most of those who were close to VS have now accepted the current leadership and have been accommodated at various levels. Moreover, those still indulging in factionalism are being sternly dealt with. The CPM is closely watching the current situation.

EP TO ATTEND YATRA IN THRISSUR TODAY
T’Puram: In an effort to put an end to the ongoing controversies, LDF convener E P Jayarajan is likely to attend the Janakeeya Prathirodha Yatra led by CPM state secretary M V Govindan, in Thrissur on Saturday. A source close to him said he would travel to Thrissur from the state capital by train on Saturday morning. The senior leader is also expected to address the public function in connection with the yatra in Thrissur.

