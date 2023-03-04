EP Jayarajan alleges conspiracy in resort controversy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LDF convenor E P Jayarajan on Friday claimed conspiracy from outside the party in the row over the alleged misappropriation of wealth involving a resort in Kannur and said he will reveal everything “when the time is right.”

“I know who is behind it. I will reveal everything when the time is right,” Jayarajan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram a day after the income tax (I-T) department raided the Vaidekam Resort in Kannur in which the CPM leader’s immediate family members are shareholders. He clarified that he never said the conspiracy was hatched within the party. “I have no connection with the resort. The inspection was carried out by the TDS wing of the I-T department,” he said. He also said he was not told that he won’t attend the yatra undertaken by CPM state secretary M V Govindan. “I can participate in any district,” he said.

Jayarajan was absent at the inaugural function of the ‘People’s Resistance Yatra’ in Kasaragod and did not take part when the procession passed through Kannur. The CPM has taken a non-partisan stance on Jayarajan’s grievance about a conspiracy behind the allegation against him and his family, raised by P Jayarajan during the state committee meeting last year.

