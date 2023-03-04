Kerala based startup’s blood-monitoring solutions making waves

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In January of 2016, Ashfaq Ashraf was left distraught after witnessing the death of two women due to the unavailability of quality blood in Odisha. And the Vadakara native, who was then doing a fellowship programme in maternal and child health, decided to do something about it.

In 2017, he launched Bagmo Pvt Ltd along with Anas D, a friend and alumnus of the NSS College of Engineering Palakkad. The duo was mentored by Dr Joy Mammen, a professor of transfusion medicine at Christian Medical College (CMC) Vellore. Their startup, based out of Kalamassery, is now the biggest blood-monitoring device and software developer in Asia, and, according to Ashfaq, their solutions have helped save more than a lakh lives across the country so far.

Another incident in his home state gave his plans to start the company further impetus. “Around five litres of blood (15 units) were lost in Thalassery to temperature variations. This helped me conceive the idea for a blood-monitoring device,” says Ashfaq. The startup began its journey by associating with CMC Vellore.

“We received a grant from the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) in the initial stage. Then, we collaborated with CMC Vellore and developed a solution to address issues in blood transfusion. We went to receive a central government grant as well,” he adds.

The software program was first developed to track the availability of blood in primary health centres in Kerala. “The trial run was carried out simultaneously in several parts of the state. Later, a device to track the blood from donor to patient was devised. It monitors the temperature of blood during transportation and storage and the data is stored,” said Ashfaq. The startup received financial and other backing from the Kerala State Strategy and Innovation Council and the Kerala government. Ten customers are currently using the software and device. Over 75,000 blood bags have so fare been monitored by the device.

“Ensuring high-quality blood in PHCs will cut down on transportation costs and time requirements. We are making sure that no unsafe blood reaches patients,” stresses Ashfaq.

Bagmo’s solutions help manage inventory at large blood banks. They also help reduce costs and wastage, and the requirement for manpower, says Dr Rajesh, consultant of transfusion medicine at Rajagiri Hospital. “In small centres, it is possible to monitor blood bags manually. But in larger centres, more manpower will be required to manage the whole system. In such cases, the company’s offerings will help ensure safety and improve management. We had implemented the solutions a while back,” he added.

With an annual revenue of around `15 lakh, the startup is working on making blood available in blood banks by default. “Now, if anybody needs blood, we circulate messages in groups or ask friends and relatives. Blood, like any other medical product, should be available in the blood bank by default. To ensure this, we are developing some concepts that will be implemented in three years,” he adds.

