Kerala Congress groups in LDF likely to merge

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The history of the regional party Kerala Congress is replete with instances of mergers and splits. People have lost count of the innumerable splits the party has gone through since its formation in 1964, and the countless factions that are formed after the splits. It is often joked that the Kerala Congress party splits as it grows, and also grows as it splits.

The latest report doing the rounds is the merger of the small Kerala Congress outfits within the LDF. Democratic Kerala Congress (KC-D), Kerala Congress (B), and Kerala Congress (Scaria Thomas) are reportedly planning to unite under a common flag. It is learned that CPM has mooted the idea of a merger which is intended to cut short the number of allies through the merger of like-minded parties ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The move assumes political significance as constituents with single MLAs have to share cabinet berths and the terms of some of them come to an end this year.

Currently, four Kerala Congress groups are allies of the Left coalition which has a total of 11 constituents. While Kerala Congress (M) which has five MLAs is the biggest party, KC (B), Democratic KC and KC (Scaria Thomas are the minor outfits. LDF had initially decided to allocate Ministership to K B Ganesh Kumar of KC(B) for the first two-and-a-half years and Antony Raju of KC (D) for the remaining two-and-a-half-year term after the second Pinarayi Vijayan government came into being in 2021. However, a case related to a property dispute between Ganesh Kumar and his sister reportedly hit his chances.

The CPM allocated cabinet berths to four single-MLA parties on a term-sharing basis, except for the LJD. Subsequently, Antony Raju of Democratic KC and Ahammad Devarkovil of INL secured ministership for two-and-half years. Ganesh Kumar and Kadannappilly Ramachandran of Congress(S) will replace them.

LJD-JD(S) MERGER PUT ON HOLD

Earlier it was the presidential elections and now it is the Karnataka Assembly polls that have become a stumbling block in the proposed merger of Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and Janata Dal (Secular) (JD-S). The merger was scheduled to be held last year, but the plans went awry after the JD (S) national leadership supported BJP’s nominees Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar for President and Vice-President elections respectively. Sources say that the merger is put on hold until Karnataka Assembly polls as many fear that former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and his son H D Kumaraswamy may join hands with BJP.

