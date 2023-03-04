Kerala government agrees to speed up sanction for prosecuting corrupt officials

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has in principle agreed to expedite the process involved in granting sanction for prosecuting government officials involved in corruption cases. The assurance was given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a meeting attended by Home secretary Dr V Venu and Vigilance director Manoj Abraham on Thursday,.

In the last seven years, the vigilance filed 1,014 requests before the government to get nod for prosecuting graft-tainted public servants. Of these, 311 requests were made in the 2021-22 period. Though the data on sanctions granted is yet to appear in public domain, sources said about one fourth of the requests were not granted.

Pinarayi had previously said the government will have zero tolerance towards corruption among public servants. The government’s sluggish approach in granting prosecution sanction was one of the points raised at the meeting. Sources said the CM gave assurance that proactive measures will be taken to address the issue in line with the government’s proclaimed policy against systemic corruption.

The Vigilance in the last seven years had registered 930 cases against government officials. Of these 152 cases were regarding accepting bribes. During the same period, 812 reports were filed by the agency with the government after completing the probe. In 410 cases, the agency had recommended departmental action, while in 524 cases charge-sheets were filed. In 378 cases, trials were completed, while 285 cases ended in conviction.

Apart from prosecution sanction, the government has also decided to take a timebound decision on requests seeking nod to conduct primary inquiry against public servants. The government has also decided to fix a deadline for completion of probes in graft cases after it was ascertained that investigation in many cases was being stretched indefinitely without valid reasons.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has in principle agreed to expedite the process involved in granting sanction for prosecuting government officials involved in corruption cases. The assurance was given by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at a meeting attended by Home secretary Dr V Venu and Vigilance director Manoj Abraham on Thursday,. In the last seven years, the vigilance filed 1,014 requests before the government to get nod for prosecuting graft-tainted public servants. Of these, 311 requests were made in the 2021-22 period. Though the data on sanctions granted is yet to appear in public domain, sources said about one fourth of the requests were not granted. Pinarayi had previously said the government will have zero tolerance towards corruption among public servants. The government’s sluggish approach in granting prosecution sanction was one of the points raised at the meeting. Sources said the CM gave assurance that proactive measures will be taken to address the issue in line with the government’s proclaimed policy against systemic corruption.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Vigilance in the last seven years had registered 930 cases against government officials. Of these 152 cases were regarding accepting bribes. During the same period, 812 reports were filed by the agency with the government after completing the probe. In 410 cases, the agency had recommended departmental action, while in 524 cases charge-sheets were filed. In 378 cases, trials were completed, while 285 cases ended in conviction. Apart from prosecution sanction, the government has also decided to take a timebound decision on requests seeking nod to conduct primary inquiry against public servants. The government has also decided to fix a deadline for completion of probes in graft cases after it was ascertained that investigation in many cases was being stretched indefinitely without valid reasons.