Kerala sizzles as Mercury breaches 40ºc

Parts of the state including, Kannur, Kasaragod, Palakkad and Punalur in Kollam district have been experiencing scorching weather.

Published: 04th March 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers loading wooden logs in sweltering heat at Kaniyapuram in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday | B P Deepu

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: It is only the first week of March but summer has started peaking and the prevailing dry weather indicates that the state is bracing for a harsh summer. However, parts of the state including, Kannur, Kasaragod, Palakkad and Punalur in Kollam district have been experiencing scorching weather. The mercury breached the 40 degree Celsius threshold in Kannur for the past two days.

The dry continental wind blowing from Tamil Nadu has made the daytime temperature shoot up. Weathermen forecast that hot weather conditions will prevail for the next two weeks in the state after which some showers can be expected. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that the day-time temperature in Kannur and Kasaragod will be higher by 3 to 5 degree Celsius above the normal temperature in those districts on Saturday.

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature recorded in Kannur was 38.6 degree Celsius on Friday. However, sources said the automatic weather stations at four locations have recorded more than 40 degree Celsius. Though the IMD stated that the maximum temperature recorded in Palakkad was 34.4 degree Celsius, the Integrated Rural Technology Centre at Mundoor recorded 38.5 degree Celsius.

“The temperature will be normal to near normal in Kerala during the three-month summer season starting March 1. However, there will be some day-to-day variations. Presently dry continental wind is blowing from Tamil Nadu and the sky is clear. The temperature is high and humidity level is low which are the reasons for the hot condition experienced in the state,” said IMD Thiruvananthapuram director K Santhosh.

Though summer has only started, Kerala has witnessed 97 incidents of forest fire during the past one month. As many as 51 incidents of wildfire were reported during the past one week. 

‘Dept taking all steps to fight forest fire’

“The forest department has taken all preparatory measures to fight forest fire. As many as 97 incidents of forest fire have been reported and 227 hectares of forest were destroyed in fire this season. However, there were only three incidents of major fire of which two were in Wayanad and one in Palakkad,” said Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest Rajesh Ravindran. 

“In Kerala, the incidents of forest fire fall under the category of ground fire where the grasslands catch fire. The possibility of forest fire is high in Palakkad, Nenmara, Thrissur, Mannarkad and Punalur in Kollam district. 

Dry continental wind blowing from Tamil Nadu through the Palakkad gap and Aryankavu gap has increased the possibility of forest fire. The next two weeks are crucial as hot weather can trigger wild fire,” he said.

