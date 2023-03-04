KSRTC’s Budget Tourism project at full throttle

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: SRTC is roaring ahead with its Budget Tourism project which has generated the road transport comapany Rs 16 crore in revenue inthe past 15 months. Since its launch in November 2021, the cell has successfully conducted over 4,500 trips taking around 3.5 lakh tourists to various destinations through its 800 tour packages. It has also conducted 200 women-only trips.

“Budget tourism has infused new life into KSRTC. We have also conducted 30 trips for the inmates of various orphanages and other welfare institutions for free,” said N K Jacob Sam Lopez, chief traffic manager, Budget Tourism Cell, KSRTC. Those associated with the project are gung-ho over the great reception from the public. “We have been able to carve out a place for ourselves in the domestic tourism sector in the state within a short time. KSRTC’s budget tourism cell has become the agency in the state that has handled the most tourists,” Lopez said.

According to him, the time is not far when KSRTC’s Budget Tourism Cell becomes an important service provider in Kerala in the field of tourism. “We will become an entity that can’t be ignored in the tourism sector,” said the chief traffic manager. “And why not?” he posed. “Who else provides 800 different types of trips, including accommodation and food at low rates? We have been able to tap into the group that had been hitherto ignored,” he added.

The budget tourism has brought in the beleaguered public transport entity a revenue of Rs 16 crore in the past 15 months. “We achieved this without incurring any additional cost,” Lopez said.

According to Rajeshmukar K G, Kollam District Coordinator, the achievement could be made due to various factors such as fuel efficiency. The long trips are conducted without any breaks. “The buses being used for the trips also didn’t require frequent maintenance, unlike the ones doing daily services,” he added. Praising the capability of those involved in the project, Lopez said, “We have conducted over 4,500 trips to date. However, we have not received any complaints regarding any of the staff to date.”

Nearly all the trips under the budget tourism project are conducted on the weekends. “This has indeed helped KSRTC a lot. Since we can conduct the trips and earn revenue without affecting the normal bus services,” said Lopez. The acceptance from the tourists for the sightseeing and sleeper bus trips in Munnar and the success of the trips to Malakappara prompted the launch of a special department called Budget Tourism Cell at KSRTC on November 1, 2021.

“Munnar tours are now most popular and in demand. There are recreational trips to Munnar from 25 depots. All the recreational trips launched by KSRTC in connection with forest areas like Nelliampathi, Thattekad, Ponmudi, Rosmala, Arippa and Gavi were a huge success,” said Rajesh Kumar.

The KSRTC Budget Tourism Cell also received the award for the Sales Agent who delivered the most tourists to Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation’s Sagara Rani in Kochi and the luxury cruise Nefertiti during its 15 months of operation.

According to Lopez, to provide low-cost accommodation to tourists, AC sleeper buses and AC dormitories like the ones set up at Munnar and Sultan Bathery depots will be made available in other areas too. “The objective is to provide low-cost accommodation for more than 10,000 tourists and other travellers per day at the KSRTC depots across Kerala. Expressions of interest have also been invited from owners of lodges, homestays and dormitories to provide low-cost accommodation under the name ‘KSRTC Budget Stay’,” he said.

