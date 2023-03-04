LIFE Mission scam: Anil Akkara reiterates charges against CM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Former MLA Anil Akkara on Friday reiterated his allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that it was with his knowledge that the state government entered into an agreement with a foreign agency to execute the LIFE Mission project, violating Foreign Currency Regulation Act (FCRA).

The High Court verdict had suggested that criminal liability couldn’t be extended to the political executive in FCRA allegations. Challenging the argument that it was not with the knowledge of the chief minister that such deals were struck, Anil Akkara came up with a confidential document that the then LIFE Mission CEO U V Jose had submitted to the private secretary to the-then LSG Minister.

The document reveals that it was at a meeting held on July 11, 2019, at the CM’s conference hall, chaired by the CM, who was also the chairman of LIFE Mission, that a decision to construct the apartment complexes in Wadakkanchery using the fund given by UAE Red Crescent was taken. It was also decided that the UAE Red Crescent will supervise the construction work.

The minutes of the meeting revealed the presence of the chief secretary, additional chief secretary (LSG), principal secretary (Revenue and disaster management), CM’s principal secretary, principal secretary (NORKA), Life Mission CEO, UAE Red Crescent general secretary, UAE Consul General, two representatives from UAE Red Crescent and businessman M A Yusuf Ali.

UAE Red Crescent had provided the fund for the Rebuild Kerala Initiative. However, the money was diverted to LIFE Mission, he said.

‘WILL MOVE SPECIAL PLEA IN APEX COURT’

Anil Akkara said he would move a special petition in the Supreme Court challenging the High Court directive so that the CBI probe could be extended to the chief minister as well. He said he would implead in the ongoing Vigilance case in the Wadakkanchery LIFE Mission scam seeking a fair investigation. Responding to queries, Akkara made it clear that he had no intention to hand over the evidence against the chief minister and top officials in the LIFE Mission scam to the central agencies directly.

