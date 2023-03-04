Modi’s Kerala ambitions mere fantasy, say CM, Satheesan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF and Opposition UDF on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that BJP will come to power in Kerala, saying it was a dream that would never come true. “It is overambition. Kerala has made it clear that communal forces will have no role here. The coming days will see the Kerala model of secularism gaining momentum across the country,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

He said Keralites know about the difficulties faced by the minorities and who’s behind the issues. “The minorities who are on the receiving end due to the actions of the Sangh Parivar cannot take a pro-BJP stance. Certain compromises made by some vested interests cannot be generalised,” he said.

Slamming the PM, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said BJP will not have any role to play in Kerala politics. “The party’s victory in the northeast cannot be termed political victory,” Satheesan said. He also alleged that CPM had been trying to create a space for BJP to weaken UDF. “There’s an unholy nexus between the BJP national leadership and Kerala CPM. That’s why investigations in the LIFE Mission and gold smuggling cases are progressing at a slow pace,” Satheesan said, adding, “UDF and Congress will not allow BJP to find a space in Kerala.”

He also claimed CPM had come to an understanding with BJP on LIFE Mission and Lavalin cases and in return the state government had settled the Kodakara money laundering case involving BJP leaders. Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran said the party will strive to make the PM’s statement come true.

