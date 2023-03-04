Home States Kerala

Modi’s Kerala ambitions mere fantasy, say CM, Satheesan

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran said the party will strive to make the PM’s statement come true.

Published: 04th March 2023 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF and Opposition UDF on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that BJP will come to power in Kerala, saying it was a dream that would never come true. “It is overambition. Kerala has made it clear that communal forces will have no role here. The coming days will see the Kerala model of secularism gaining momentum across the country,” Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement.

He said Keralites know about the difficulties faced by the minorities and who’s behind the issues. “The minorities who are on the receiving end due to the actions of the Sangh Parivar cannot take a pro-BJP stance. Certain compromises made by some vested interests cannot be generalised,” he said.

Slamming the PM, Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan said BJP will not have any role to play in Kerala politics. “The party’s victory in the northeast cannot be termed political victory,” Satheesan said. He also alleged that CPM had been trying to create a space for BJP to weaken UDF. “There’s an unholy nexus between the BJP national leadership and Kerala CPM. That’s why investigations in the LIFE Mission and gold smuggling cases are progressing at a slow pace,” Satheesan said, adding, “UDF and Congress will not allow BJP to find a space in Kerala.”

He also claimed CPM had come to an understanding with BJP on LIFE Mission and Lavalin cases and in return the state government had settled the Kodakara money laundering case involving BJP leaders. Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran said the party will strive to make the PM’s statement come true.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala BJP
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp