Home States Kerala

Parts of Kochi engulfed in smoke after waste plant fire

The worsening air quality situation in the coastal city prompted the Kochi corporation authorities to seek the help of the Indian Navy to douse the fire.

Published: 04th March 2023 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Brahmapuram waste dumping yard

Brahmapuram waste dumping yard (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

By PTI

KOCHI: Irritating smoke hung over parts of Kerala's industrial capital, Kochi, early on Saturday after the civil authorities failed to douse a huge fire that broke out at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant near here two days ago, official sources said.

The worsening air quality situation in the coastal city prompted the Kochi corporation authorities to seek the help of the Indian Navy to douse the fire.

In a tweet, a Defence spokesperson said the Navy was committed to extending all possible help to bring the situation under control.

Fire and rescue personnel trying to douse fire at Brahmapuram waste dumping yard in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

"@indiannavy joins the firefighting efforts to douse the massive #fire at #Brahmapuram WasteTreatmentPlant along with Govt. of #Kerala. With its skilled personnel & specialised eqpt. @IN_HQSNC is committed to extending all possible asst. to bring the situation under control", the Defence spokesman said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Ernakulam district administration said the fire in the plastic waste is expected to be brought under control soon.

Ernakulam District Collector Dr Renu Raj said the help of the Airforce would be sought to douse the fire-- if the civil administration fails to manage the situation today.

The district administration, through the State Disaster Management Authority, has held discussions with the Air Force in this regard, officials said.

Ranjit Thampy, a Kochi resident, said that toxic smoke was affecting the health of the people living in the city and its neighbourhood.

Brahmapuram waste dumping yard (Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)

In a Facebook post, he claimed that visibility was very poor in parts of Kochi on Saturday morning and there was a bad smell too.

"People are forced to breathe toxic air. Today morning it's really bad and pathetic," Thampy said in the post.

ALSO READ | Untamed fire at Brahmapuram waste plant poses health risk

In a video message, the district collector said efforts are on to douse the fire and said there was no need for any panic.

The fire broke out in the waste dumped at the plant on Thursday. Officials said such incidents happen every year around this time due to the extreme heat.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
smoke Kerala Brahmapuram waste treatment plant
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp