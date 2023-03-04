Home States Kerala

Select Haritha Karma Sena units to get waste-collection vehicles

An official with Suchitwa Mission said they are providing battery-operated vehicles to the units under various schemes.

Published: 04th March 2023 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2023 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Haritha Karma Sena members engage in waste segregation at a Resource Recovery Facility in Kadirur

Haritha Karma Sena members engage in waste segregation.(File Photo)

By Shainu Mohan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members deployed across the state by the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) to keep the growing waste menace in check are finding it hard to perform their duties. Several cash-strapped local bodies are unable to provide even basic infrastructure and equipment like waste-collection vehicles to a majority of the 31,500 HKS members who are engaged in door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste.

Taking a step towards resolving the issue, the Kudumbashree Mission has decided to distribute battery-operated vehicles to select HKS units on International Women’s Day on March 8. As many as 95 vehicles worth `2 crore, purchased using the CSR fund of ICICI Foundation, will be donated on the day. “We will also felicitate top performing HKS units at the function. HKS members will also get the chance to share their experiences,” said a Kudumbashree Mission official.

An official with Suchitwa Mission said they are providing battery-operated vehicles to the units under various schemes. “Many units have rented vehicles and have to pay the rent from the user fee collected from households. We will provide vehicles to units that are doing really well. Each unit should at least cover 70% households. Only a section of HKS groups have been able to perform well.

Many are still struggling. Perhaps, we will give vehicles to all performing units over the next four years based on their performance,” said the official, adding that efforts are on to modernise material collection facilities in Kerala. “There are over 1,000 such facilities. We will make them hi-tech with all the infrastructure, including restrooms for the members,” said the official. 

590 TONNES OF PLASTIC WASTE PER DAY
It is estimated that Kerala generates 10,504 tonnes of solid waste per day. Despite green initiatives and drives, Kerala generates over 590 tonnes of plastic waste daily.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kudumbashree Mission Haritha Karma Sena
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp