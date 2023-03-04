Select Haritha Karma Sena units to get waste-collection vehicles

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members deployed across the state by the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) to keep the growing waste menace in check are finding it hard to perform their duties. Several cash-strapped local bodies are unable to provide even basic infrastructure and equipment like waste-collection vehicles to a majority of the 31,500 HKS members who are engaged in door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste.

Taking a step towards resolving the issue, the Kudumbashree Mission has decided to distribute battery-operated vehicles to select HKS units on International Women’s Day on March 8. As many as 95 vehicles worth `2 crore, purchased using the CSR fund of ICICI Foundation, will be donated on the day. “We will also felicitate top performing HKS units at the function. HKS members will also get the chance to share their experiences,” said a Kudumbashree Mission official.

An official with Suchitwa Mission said they are providing battery-operated vehicles to the units under various schemes. “Many units have rented vehicles and have to pay the rent from the user fee collected from households. We will provide vehicles to units that are doing really well. Each unit should at least cover 70% households. Only a section of HKS groups have been able to perform well.

Many are still struggling. Perhaps, we will give vehicles to all performing units over the next four years based on their performance,” said the official, adding that efforts are on to modernise material collection facilities in Kerala. “There are over 1,000 such facilities. We will make them hi-tech with all the infrastructure, including restrooms for the members,” said the official.

590 TONNES OF PLASTIC WASTE PER DAY

It is estimated that Kerala generates 10,504 tonnes of solid waste per day. Despite green initiatives and drives, Kerala generates over 590 tonnes of plastic waste daily.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Hundreds of Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members deployed across the state by the Local Self-Government Department (LSGD) to keep the growing waste menace in check are finding it hard to perform their duties. Several cash-strapped local bodies are unable to provide even basic infrastructure and equipment like waste-collection vehicles to a majority of the 31,500 HKS members who are engaged in door-to-door collection of non-biodegradable waste. Taking a step towards resolving the issue, the Kudumbashree Mission has decided to distribute battery-operated vehicles to select HKS units on International Women’s Day on March 8. As many as 95 vehicles worth `2 crore, purchased using the CSR fund of ICICI Foundation, will be donated on the day. “We will also felicitate top performing HKS units at the function. HKS members will also get the chance to share their experiences,” said a Kudumbashree Mission official. An official with Suchitwa Mission said they are providing battery-operated vehicles to the units under various schemes. “Many units have rented vehicles and have to pay the rent from the user fee collected from households. We will provide vehicles to units that are doing really well. Each unit should at least cover 70% households. Only a section of HKS groups have been able to perform well.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Many are still struggling. Perhaps, we will give vehicles to all performing units over the next four years based on their performance,” said the official, adding that efforts are on to modernise material collection facilities in Kerala. “There are over 1,000 such facilities. We will make them hi-tech with all the infrastructure, including restrooms for the members,” said the official. 590 TONNES OF PLASTIC WASTE PER DAY It is estimated that Kerala generates 10,504 tonnes of solid waste per day. Despite green initiatives and drives, Kerala generates over 590 tonnes of plastic waste daily.