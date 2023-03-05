Home States Kerala

4.2 lakh students to write SSLC exam; 4.42 lakh for Plus-II 

At a press conference, General Education Minister V Sivankutty said the examinations will be held in a normal manner after three years of the pandemic.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Around 4.20 lakh students will appear for the SSLC examination at 2,960 exam centres across the state, this year. Preparations have been completed for the exam, which will begin on March 9 and end on March 29, said General Education Minister V Sivankutty here on Saturday. A total of 4.42 lakh students will appear for the Plus-II examination which will be held from March 10 to 30. 

The SSLC exam will start at 9.30 am. At a press conference, Sivankutty said the examinations will be held in a normal manner after three years of the pandemic. He also pointed out the details of the number of students appearing for the examinations and the valuation. 

The government has ordered the printing of the first volume of textbooks for the academic year 2023-24 at a total cost of Rs 2.8 crore. The printing is currently in progress. A total of 48 lakh textbooks for classes 9 and 10 have been delivered to the district hubs for distribution. The textbooks will be delivered through Kudumbashree. The state-level inauguration of textbook distribution will be held in Alappuzha at 3 pm on March 25.

Distribution of school uniform 
In 2023-24, the distribution of handloom uniforms will cost Rs 130 crore. A total of 42 lakh metres of cloth will be required for this. More than 10 lakh children will benefit from this. The state-level inauguration of free handloom uniform distribution will be held in Ernakulam at 10 am on March 25.

V-help to alleviate fear
To provide the necessary support to students and parents to alleviate various types of stress faced by children in connection with higher secondary examinations, the general education department has launched a toll-free telephone help centre named V-HELP from March 3. Counselling assistance will be available to students and parents over the phone from 7 am to 7 pm. For children and parents, call toll-free on 1800 425 2844

