Home States Kerala

Bishop Joseph Gabriel Fernandez no more

He was ordained the Bishop of Quilon in 1978. He retired from active episcopal ministry in 2001.

Published: 05th March 2023 09:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2023 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Joseph Gabriel Fernandez, 97, the bishop emeritus of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Quilon, passed away here on Saturday. He was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at the Benziger Hospital in Kollam. He will be laid to rest at Infant Jesus Cathedral, Kollam, at 10 am on Monday. 

Born on September 16, 1925, at Maruthurkulangara in Kollam, he joined St Raphael’s Minor Seminary in Kollam in 1939. He continued his seminary studies at St Teresa’s Seminary in Kollam and St Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary at Aluva. He was ordained a priest on March 19, 1949, by Bishop Jerome M Fernandez. 

He was ordained the Bishop of Quilon in 1978. He retired from active episcopal ministry in 2001. He was also vice-president of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council, chairman of the CBCI Health Commission, and chairman of the Episcopal Commission for St Joseph’s Pontifical Seminary, Aluva. 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed condolence over the death of Joseph Gabriel Fernandez.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Joseph Gabriel Fernandez bishop Roman Catholic Diocese of Quilon
India Matters
A collage of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo | PTI)
Stalin and KCR: A tale of two anti-BJP gatherings in South India
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Bihar's officials to visit Tamil Nadu, assist migrants' return to state
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Question mark on Opposition unity as Congress puts up dismal show in N-E
Maharashtra deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis addresses a press conference. (File Photo | PTI)
Devendra Fadnavis takes U-turn over OPS, says they are positive about OPS implementation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp