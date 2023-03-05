Break-in at news channel office: 8 SFI workers held

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eight workers of the Students Federation of India (SFI), including Ernakulam district president Prajith Babu, were arrested by the police on Saturday for allegedly barging into Asianet News’ regional office at Palarivattam and intimidating the staff there.

The Palarivattom police registered a case against around 30 SFI activists based on the complaint lodged by Abhilash G Nair, the resident editor of Asianet News. Following this, the SFI workers surrendered before the police. The police said that they were examining the CCTV footage submitted along with the petition, and the others would be arrested after identifying them.

Police are providing security to the office following the incident. The SFI workers allegedly barged into the office around 7.45 pm on Friday in protest against the telecast of an alleged ‘fake’ interview of a minor girl from a school in northern Kerala presenting her as a ‘victim’ of sexual assault. The workers proceeded to shout slogans and threaten security officials.

The police team arrived at the spot and dispersed the protesters. Journalists under the banner of Kerala Union of Working Journalists took out a march in the city on Saturday in protest against the attack on the media house.

SATHEESAN: ATTACK PROOF OF CPM’S INTOLERANCE

Kottayam: Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said the attack on news channel reflects the arrogance and defiance that the continuation in rule has created in the CPM. Satheesan said the attack shows the intolerance of the party. Satheesan also lashed out at the government for expunging from assembly records some remarks made by Mathew Kuzhalnadan MLA. “Kuzhalnadan quoted the remand report in the assembly to prove that everything was done with the knowledge of the chief minister. What is wrong with reading the document filed in court along with the remand report by the central agency? Nothing can be removed from the assembly documents. The opposition will keep repeating these things,” he said.

Leaders condemn attack

T’Puram: Political leaders cutting across party lines condemned the attack on Asianet News officed in Kochi. State Congress president K Sudkakaran said that the attack on media freedom cannot be accepted. Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran said CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury should disown the SFI attack and initiate disciplinary action against them, he said. Left leaders and ministers too condemned the incident. LDF convener E P Jayarajan condemned the incident. Education Minister V Sivankutty said SFI workers barging into the media office cannot be endorsed. BJP state president K Surendran said the attack shows CPM’s fascist face.

