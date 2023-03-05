District collector urges public to stay indoors; IAF on standby

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the efforts of Fire and Rescue Services officials and Navy to put an end to the blaze at the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant not bearing fruit, district collector Renu Raj has asked the public to stay indoors on Sunday until the situation is brought under control. The collector’s request was made immediately after a meeting with the chief secretary.

The chief secretary also directed the city commissioner to submit a report on the situation. “Though the fire and rescue teams are actively involved in dousing the fire, the situation is yet to be brought under control. I request that residents stay indoors on Sunday. It would be better if the shopkeepers also cooperate by keeping their establishments closed on Sunday. I also recommend everyone to wear N95 masks,” Renu said.

The collector said two water pumps will be brought from Alappuzha to douse the fire. “An instruction has also been issued to the corporation to arrange small pumps. At present, the intensity of the fire has been reduced, and we hope that everything will be under control by Monday,” the collector said.

The collector added help has been sought from the Air Force station in Coimbatore if the situation worsens. “Though they have agreed to send helicopters to douse the fire, we have put it on hold. The fire and rescue team cannot work when water is sprayed from helicopters. We will use their help only if the situation worsens,” Renu said. The collector also said an oxygen kiosk would be set up in the district.

